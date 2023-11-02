Here's Why We Think Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Commerzbank (ETR:CBK). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Commerzbank with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Commerzbank's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Commerzbank has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Commerzbank boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from €1.12 to €1.30, in the last year. That's a 17% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Commerzbank's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Commerzbank maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 6.0% to €9.0b. That's encouraging news for the company!

Are Commerzbank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. For companies with market capitalisations over €7.6b, like Commerzbank, the median CEO pay is around €4.4m.

The Commerzbank CEO received €3.0m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Commerzbank Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Commerzbank is that it is growing profits. Not only that, but the CEO is paid quite reasonably, which should prompt investors to feel more trusting of the board of directors. All things considered, Commerzbank is definitely worth taking a deeper dive into. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Commerzbank that you should be aware of.

