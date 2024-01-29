Here's Why We Think Deere (NYSE:DE) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Deere (NYSE:DE). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Deere Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Deere has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Deere's EPS skyrocketed from US$23.38 to US$36.31, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 55%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Deere's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The good news is that Deere is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.2 percentage points to 25%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Deere Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

First and foremost; there we saw no insiders sell Deere shares in the last year. Even better, though, is that the Independent Director, Tamara Erwin, bought a whopping US$250k worth of shares, paying about US$371 per share, on average. It seems at least one insider thinks that the company is doing well - and they are backing that view with cash.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Deere is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$158m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.1% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Is Deere Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Deere's strong EPS growth. On top of that, insiders own a significant piece of the pie when it comes to the company's stock, and one has been buying more. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Deere that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

