Here's Why We Think Deere (NYSE:DE) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Deere (NYSE:DE). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Deere Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Deere's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 59%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that Deere's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The good news is that Deere is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.6 percentage points to 22%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Deere Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The first bit of good news is that no Deere insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. Even better, though, is that the Independent Director, Tamara Erwin, bought a whopping US$250k worth of shares, paying about US$371 per share, on average. Big buys like that may signal an opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Deere insiders have a valuable investment in the business. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$139m. This comes in at 0.1% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Is Deere Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Deere's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Deere belongs near the top of your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Deere that you need to be mindful of.

