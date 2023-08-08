Here's Why We Think EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is EchoStar Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

EchoStar has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. EchoStar's EPS shot up from US$0.98 to US$1.37; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 40%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While EchoStar may have maintained EBIT margins over the last year, revenue has fallen. Suffice it to say that is not a great sign of growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for EchoStar.

Are EchoStar Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in EchoStar will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Indeed, with a collective holding of 60%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. And their holding is extremely valuable at the current share price, totalling US$1.2b. This is an incredible endorsement from them.

Should You Add EchoStar To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, EchoStar's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for EchoStar you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

