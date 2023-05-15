Here's Why We Think Edisun Power Europe (VTX:ESUN) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Edisun Power Europe (VTX:ESUN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Edisun Power Europe Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Edisun Power Europe's EPS has grown 18% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Edisun Power Europe is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.8 percentage points to 44%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Edisun Power Europe isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of CHF124m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Edisun Power Europe Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Edisun Power Europe insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have CHF13m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 11% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations under CHF180m, like Edisun Power Europe, the median CEO pay is around CHF582k.

The CEO of Edisun Power Europe was paid just CHF40k in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Edisun Power Europe Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Edisun Power Europe's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. The overarching message here is that Edisun Power Europe has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Edisun Power Europe that you should be aware of.

