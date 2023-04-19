Here's Why We Think Elmos Semiconductor (ETR:ELG) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Elmos Semiconductor (ETR:ELG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Elmos Semiconductor Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Elmos Semiconductor has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, Elmos Semiconductor's EPS catapulted from €2.24 to €4.17, over the last year. Year on year growth of 86% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Elmos Semiconductor shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 19% to 25%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Elmos Semiconductor's forecast profits?

Are Elmos Semiconductor Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Elmos Semiconductor shares worth a considerable sum. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth €388m. Coming in at 26% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Does Elmos Semiconductor Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Elmos Semiconductor's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Elmos Semiconductor for a spot on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Elmos Semiconductor.

