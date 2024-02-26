Here's Why We Think EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide EMCOR Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

EMCOR Group's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, EMCOR Group has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. EMCOR Group's EPS skyrocketed from US$7.43 to US$11.64, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 57%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note EMCOR Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 12% to US$12b. That's encouraging news for the company!

Are EMCOR Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since EMCOR Group has a market capitalisation of US$13b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$168m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Should You Add EMCOR Group To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, EMCOR Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Of course, just because EMCOR Group is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Although EMCOR Group certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

