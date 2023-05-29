Here's Why We Think Emera (TSE:EMA) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Emera (TSE:EMA). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Emera with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Emera Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Emera grew its EPS by 5.2% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Emera is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 8.0 percentage points to 25%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Emera Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The real kicker here is that Emera insiders spent a staggering CA$3.0m on acquiring shares in just one year, without single share being sold in the meantime. The shareholders within the general public should find themselves expectant and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. It is also worth noting that it was Chief Human Resources Officer R. Roberts who made the biggest single purchase, worth CA$1.9m, paying CA$55.51 per share.

It's commendable to see that insiders have been buying shares in Emera, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. Namely, Emera has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Emera, with market caps over CA$11b, is about CA$11m.

Emera offered total compensation worth CA$8.2m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Emera Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Emera is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. And that's not all. We've also seen insiders buying stock, and noted modest executive pay. All things considered, Emera is certainly displaying its merits and is worthy of taking research to the next step. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Emera has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

