Here's Why We Think Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Energy Services of America's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, Energy Services of America has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 43%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Energy Services of America maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 54% to US$304m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Energy Services of America is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$90m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Energy Services of America Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did Energy Services of America insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$105k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. We also note that it was the President, Douglas Reynolds, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$40k for shares at about US$3.75 each.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Energy Services of America insiders own more than a third of the company. Actually, with 41% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. In terms of absolute value, insiders have US$37m invested in the business, at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because Energy Services of America's CEO, Doug Reynolds, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Energy Services of America with market caps under US$200m is about US$730k.

Energy Services of America's CEO took home a total compensation package of US$84k in the year prior to September 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Energy Services of America Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Energy Services of America's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Energy Services of America deserves timely attention. Even so, be aware that Energy Services of America is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

