Here's Why We Think EQT (NYSE:EQT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in EQT (NYSE:EQT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

EQT's Improving Profits

EQT has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. EQT's EPS shot up from US$5.00 to US$7.16; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 43%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Unfortunately, EQT's revenue dropped 50% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 26% to 66%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of EQT's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are EQT Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of EQT, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Holding US$96m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Does EQT Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into EQT's strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for EQT you should know about.

