Here's Why We Think Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Expedia Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Expedia Group has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Expedia Group's EPS soared from US$1.41 to US$2.20, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 56%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Expedia Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.7 percentage points to 9.8%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Expedia Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$14b company like Expedia Group. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$588m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like Expedia Group, the median CEO pay is around US$12m.

The CEO of Expedia Group only received US$1.1m in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Expedia Group To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Expedia Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. The overarching message here is that Expedia Group has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Expedia Group that we have uncovered.

Although Expedia Group certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

