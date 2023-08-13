Here's Why We Think Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Federal Agricultural Mortgage with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Federal Agricultural Mortgage's EPS has grown 21% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Federal Agricultural Mortgage's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note Federal Agricultural Mortgage achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 10% to US$313m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Federal Agricultural Mortgage's future EPS 100% free.

Are Federal Agricultural Mortgage Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Federal Agricultural Mortgage followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. To be specific, they have US$28m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 1.5% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Federal Agricultural Mortgage, with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, is around US$5.1m.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage offered total compensation worth US$3.5m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Federal Agricultural Mortgage Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Federal Agricultural Mortgage has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. The overarching message here is that Federal Agricultural Mortgage has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Federal Agricultural Mortgage (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

