Here's Why We Think First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like First National (NASDAQ:FXNC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide First National with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for First National

How Quickly Is First National Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years First National grew its EPS by 13% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Our analysis has highlighted that First National's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. First National maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 9.4% to US$57m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Story continues

Since First National is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$108m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are First National Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

While First National insiders did net US$85k selling stock over the last year, they invested US$713k, a much higher figure. This overall confidence in the company at current the valuation signals their optimism. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director James Wilkins for US$48k worth of shares, at about US$15.67 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for First National is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$18m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 17% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is First National Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of First National is that it is growing profits. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for First National (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of First National, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.