Here's Why We Think Fletcher King (LON:FLK) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Fletcher King (LON:FLK). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Fletcher King with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Fletcher King's Improving Profits

Fletcher King has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. To the delight of shareholders, Fletcher King's EPS soared from UK£0.016 to UK£0.023, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 40%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Fletcher King is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.6 percentage points to 4.8%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fletcher King isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£3.7m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Fletcher King Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. For companies with market capitalisations under UK£159m, like Fletcher King, the median CEO pay is around UK£279k.

The Fletcher King CEO received UK£190k in compensation for the year ending April 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Fletcher King Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Fletcher King's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. The fast growth bodes well while the very reasonable CEO pay assists builds some confidence in the board. So this stock is well worth an addition to your watchlist as it has the potential to provide great value to shareholders. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 4 warning signs for Fletcher King (3 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

