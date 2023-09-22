Here's Why We Think Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Fonix Mobile Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Fonix Mobile grew its EPS by 13% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Fonix Mobile maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 21% to UK£65m. That's a real positive.

Since Fonix Mobile is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£192m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Fonix Mobile Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Fonix Mobile shares worth a considerable sum. Holding UK£58m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That holding amounts to 30% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations between UK£81m and UK£325m, like Fonix Mobile, the median CEO pay is around UK£596k.

The CEO of Fonix Mobile only received UK£174k in total compensation for the year ending June 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Fonix Mobile To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Fonix Mobile is that it is growing profits. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for Fonix Mobile, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Fonix Mobile that you need to take into consideration.

