Here's Why We Think FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is FTAI Aviation Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that FTAI Aviation grew its EPS from US$0.71 to US$2.20, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that FTAI Aviation's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The good news is that FTAI Aviation is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.1 percentage points to 32%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are FTAI Aviation Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$7.1b company like FTAI Aviation. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Holding US$86m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Does FTAI Aviation Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

FTAI Aviation's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, FTAI Aviation is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for FTAI Aviation (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

