Here's Why We Think Gamehost (TSE:GH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Gamehost (TSE:GH). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Gamehost with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Gamehost Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Gamehost's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 47%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Gamehost shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 27% to 35%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Gamehost isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of CA$201m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Gamehost Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Gamehost insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 40% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. With that sort of holding, insiders have about CA$80m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does Gamehost Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Gamehost's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Gamehost is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Gamehost has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

