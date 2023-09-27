Here's Why We Think Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Gilead Sciences with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Gilead Sciences' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Recognition must be given to the that Gilead Sciences has grown EPS by 46% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While Gilead Sciences' EBIT margins are down, it's not all bad news as revenues are at least stable. While some people may not be too phased, this could be a sticking point for some investors.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Gilead Sciences Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Gilead Sciences, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. With a whopping US$66m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Does Gilead Sciences Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Gilead Sciences' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Gilead Sciences very closely. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Gilead Sciences that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

