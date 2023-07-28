Here's Why We Think Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Gilead Sciences with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Gilead Sciences Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Gilead Sciences managed to grow EPS by 4.5% per year, over three years. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While Gilead Sciences' EBIT margins are down, it's not all bad news as revenues are at least stable. While some people may not be too phased, this could be a sticking point for some investors.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Gilead Sciences Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Gilead Sciences has a market capitalisation of US$95b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Holding US$50m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Does Gilead Sciences Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Gilead Sciences is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Gilead Sciences that you should be aware of.

