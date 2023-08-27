Here's Why We Think Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Gilead Sciences Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. To the delight of shareholders, Gilead Sciences has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 46%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins have declined for Gilead Sciences, but revenue stability should provide some reassurance to shareholders. That doesn't inspire a great deal of confidence.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Gilead Sciences Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Gilead Sciences has a market capitalisation of US$96b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$52m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Does Gilead Sciences Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Gilead Sciences' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Gilead Sciences is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Gilead Sciences has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

