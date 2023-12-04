Here's Why We Think H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like H&R Block (NYSE:HRB). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide H&R Block with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is H&R Block Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. H&R Block's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 51%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It was a year of stability for H&R Block as both revenue and EBIT margins remained have been flat over the past year. That's not a major concern but nor does it point to the long term growth we like to see.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for H&R Block's future EPS 100% free.

Are H&R Block Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since H&R Block has a market capitalisation of US$6.7b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. To be specific, they have US$37m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 0.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is H&R Block Worth Keeping An Eye On?

H&R Block's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching H&R Block very closely. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for H&R Block that you need to be mindful of.

