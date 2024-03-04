Here's Why We Think Hallenstein Glasson Holdings (NZSE:HLG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Hallenstein Glasson Holdings (NZSE:HLG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has grown EPS by 4.9% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 17% to NZ$410m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of NZ$342m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Hallenstein Glasson Holdings followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at NZ$76m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 22% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Hallenstein Glasson Holdings by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

