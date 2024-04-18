Here's Why We Think Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Helmerich & Payne's Improving Profits

Helmerich & Payne has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. In impressive fashion, Helmerich & Payne's EPS grew from US$1.46 to US$4.31, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 196% year-on-year growth like that.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Helmerich & Payne is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 9.6 percentage points to 18%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Helmerich & Payne Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Helmerich & Payne insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$149m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

Is Helmerich & Payne Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Helmerich & Payne's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Helmerich & Payne for a spot on your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Helmerich & Payne you should know about.

