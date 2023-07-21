Here's Why We Think Home Bancshares (Conway AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Home Bancshares (Conway AR) (NYSE:HOMB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Home Bancshares (Conway AR)'s Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Home Bancshares (Conway AR)'s EPS has grown 19% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Home Bancshares (Conway AR)'s revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Home Bancshares (Conway AR) remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 48% to US$1.0b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Home Bancshares (Conway AR).

Are Home Bancshares (Conway AR) Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Home Bancshares (Conway AR) insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$336m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like Home Bancshares (Conway AR), the median CEO pay is around US$8.0m.

The Home Bancshares (Conway AR) CEO received US$5.7m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Home Bancshares (Conway AR) Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Home Bancshares (Conway AR) has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Home Bancshares (Conway AR) is worth keeping an eye on. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Home Bancshares (Conway AR) (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

