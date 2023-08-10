Here's Why We Think New Hope (ASX:NHC) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like New Hope (ASX:NHC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is New Hope Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, New Hope has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, New Hope's EPS catapulted from AU$0.56 to AU$1.56, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 180%. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. New Hope shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 43% to 62%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are New Hope Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The good news is that New Hope insiders spent a whopping AU$9.4m on stock in just one year, without so much as a single sale. The shareholders within the general public should find themselves expectant and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. It is also worth noting that it was Non-Executive Chairman Robert Millner who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$1.9m, paying AU$6.32 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that New Hope insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at AU$88m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because New Hope's CEO, Rob Bishop, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. For companies with market capitalisations between AU$3.0b and AU$9.8b, like New Hope, the median CEO pay is around AU$3.5m.

The New Hope CEO received AU$1.8m in compensation for the year ending July 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does New Hope Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

New Hope's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe New Hope deserves timely attention. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for New Hope (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

