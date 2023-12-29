Here's Why We Think iHuman (NYSE:IH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in iHuman (NYSE:IH). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide iHuman with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is iHuman Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, iHuman has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, iHuman's EPS catapulted from CN¥1.25 to CN¥3.47, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 178%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. iHuman shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 6.4% to 17%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since iHuman is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$150m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are iHuman Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that iHuman insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Indeed, with a collective holding of 70%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have CN¥105m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does iHuman Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

iHuman's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching iHuman very closely. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if iHuman is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

