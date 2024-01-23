Here's Why We Think Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Illinois Tool Works Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Illinois Tool Works managed to grow EPS by 16% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Illinois Tool Works remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 2.9% to US$16b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Illinois Tool Works Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The first bit of good news is that no Illinois Tool Works insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. But the important part is that Independent Director David H. Smith spent US$242k buying stock, at an average price of US$242. Big buys like that may signal an opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Illinois Tool Works is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$228m. This comes in at 0.3% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Chris O’Herlihy is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Illinois Tool Works, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$12m.

The Illinois Tool Works CEO received US$6.6m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Illinois Tool Works Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Illinois Tool Works is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Illinois Tool Works you should be aware of.

