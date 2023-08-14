Here's Why We Think IMI (LON:IMI) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like IMI (LON:IMI). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide IMI with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is IMI Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that IMI's EPS has grown 18% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note IMI achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 12% to UK£2.2b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are IMI Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

A great takeaway for shareholders is that company insiders within IMI have collectively spent UK£6.7k acquiring shares in the company. This might not be a huge sum, but it's well worth noting anyway, given the complete lack of selling.

Does IMI Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, IMI's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying adds fuel to the fire. So on this analysis, IMI is probably worth spending some time on. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for IMI that you need to take into consideration.

