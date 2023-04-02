Here's Why We Think Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Impax Asset Management Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impax Asset Management Group's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 56%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Impax Asset Management Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.9 percentage points to 37%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past.

Are Impax Asset Management Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Impax Asset Management Group shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at UK£113m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Impax Asset Management Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Impax Asset Management Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Impax Asset Management Group very closely. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Impax Asset Management Group that we have uncovered.

Although Impax Asset Management Group certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

