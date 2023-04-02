U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.80
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,454.62
    +25.54 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Here's Why We Think Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

View our latest analysis for Impax Asset Management Group

How Fast Is Impax Asset Management Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impax Asset Management Group's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 56%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Impax Asset Management Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.9 percentage points to 37%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Impax Asset Management Group's future EPS 100% free.

Are Impax Asset Management Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Impax Asset Management Group shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at UK£113m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Impax Asset Management Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Impax Asset Management Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Impax Asset Management Group very closely. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Impax Asset Management Group that we have uncovered.

Although Impax Asset Management Group certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leav

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • 7 Dividend Stocks for Uncertain Economic Times

    Treasuries aren't the only refuge in a slowdown. Dividend names also "can provide a margin of safety," says UBS.

  • How much you need to earn to afford a $500,000 home

    The average U.S. home sales price hit $535,800 in 2022. We asked experts how much you need to earn to afford a home around that price point.

  • Republic First Is ‘NOT’ First Republic, But Try Telling Traders That

    (Bloomberg) -- A case of mistaken identity is sparking a selloff in Republic First Bancorp Inc., which had fallen by more than 40% this month because investors have it confused with embattled First Republic Bank.Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaPutin Sig

  • Altria Lays Out a Transition to Smokeless Products. But It Begins With the Dividend.

    The biggest cigarette company in the U.S. acknowledges that it has to move toward smokeless products. But to hold its shareholder base, it also knows it has to grow an already rich dividend.

  • US Power Plant Firm Goes Bankrupt After Winter Storm Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Power LLC, the owner of two Illinois power plants, filed for bankruptcy after its financial strain was exacerbated by nearly $39 million in penalties levied by the biggest US electric-grid operator. Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave Russi

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.

  • Market Rally Builds Momentum; Tesla Breaks Out With Deliveries Due

    The market rally is building momentum with more stocks flashing buy signals. Tesla deliveries are due as EV rivals report Q1 sales.

  • The Newest ‘Bubble’ Is in Money-Market Funds

    People are rushing into money-market funds. Total assets held in money-market funds, which are investment vehicles that buy cash-like securities such as short-term Treasury bills, recently reached close to $5.5 trillion, according to RBC. Earlier this year, money-market fund assets stood at roughly $4.5 trillion, a level at which people stopped pouring more money into those funds a few times in the past few years, opting instead to buy other assets like stocks.

  • Dow Jones Rises 150 Points After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • Three Stocks Turn $10,000 To $25,265 In Just 3 Months

    Investors enjoyed a small S&P 500 rally in March. But there were much more lucrative places to put money in the month.

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Plunges Back Down to Earth

    Shares of billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit Holdings (VORB) are plummeting after the satellite launch company said it was eliminating almost all of its workforce, and would cease operations for "the foreseeable future" because of financial difficulties.

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $52.38, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session.

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Intel (INTC) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 3 things you may have missed as markets wrapped up a first-quarter rally

    The banking crisis was downgraded a bit this week. So here's what else you should have been watching in markets.