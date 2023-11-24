Here's Why We Think Infomina Berhad (KLSE:INFOM) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Infomina Berhad (KLSE:INFOM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Infomina Berhad's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Infomina Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Infomina Berhad's EPS skyrocketed from RM0.042 to RM0.07, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 66%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Infomina Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 8.7 percentage points to 19%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Infomina Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Infomina Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM195m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 19% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Should You Add Infomina Berhad To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Infomina Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Of course, just because Infomina Berhad is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

