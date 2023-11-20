Here's Why We Think Infratil (NZSE:IFT) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Infratil (NZSE:IFT). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Infratil's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Infratil grew its EPS from NZ$0.13 to NZ$1.77, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that Infratil's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Infratil maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 47% to NZ$2.4b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Infratil.

Are Infratil Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's pleasing to note that insiders spent NZ$4.3m buying Infratil shares, over the last year, without reporting any share sales whatsoever. Buying like that is a fantastic look for the company and should rouse the market in anticipation for the future. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Andrew Clark for NZ$1.5m worth of shares, at about NZ$9.86 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Infratil is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth NZ$171m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Should You Add Infratil To Your Watchlist?

Infratil's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Infratil deserves timely attention. Still, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Infratil (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored).

