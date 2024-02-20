Here's Why We Think Inta Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:INTA) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Inta Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:INTA). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Inta Bina Group Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Inta Bina Group Berhad's EPS has grown 23% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Inta Bina Group Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 35% to RM614m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Inta Bina Group Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM156m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Inta Bina Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So as you can imagine, the fact that Inta Bina Group Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 48% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM75m invested in the business, at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Is Inta Bina Group Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Inta Bina Group Berhad's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Inta Bina Group Berhad you should be aware of.

