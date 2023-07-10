Here's Why We Think IPD Group (ASX:IPG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like IPD Group (ASX:IPG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide IPD Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

IPD Group's Improving Profits

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. To the delight of shareholders, IPD Group's EPS soared from AU$0.12 to AU$0.17, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 37%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for IPD Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 40% to AU$206m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of IPD Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are IPD Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in IPD Group will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 43% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. With that sort of holding, insiders have about AU$156m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add IPD Group To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that IPD Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Of course, just because IPD Group is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

