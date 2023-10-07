Here's Why We Think JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is JAKKS Pacific Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years JAKKS Pacific's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. JAKKS Pacific boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from US$5.81 to US$6.78, in the last year. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 17% gain.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Despite consistency in EBIT margins year on year, JAKKS Pacific has actually recorded a dip in revenue. While this may raise concerns, investors should investigate the reasoning behind this.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are JAKKS Pacific Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own JAKKS Pacific shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$39m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 22% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is JAKKS Pacific Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of JAKKS Pacific is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for JAKKS Pacific (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

