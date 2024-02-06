Here's Why We Think JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide JPMorgan Chase with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for JPMorgan Chase

How Fast Is JPMorgan Chase Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, JPMorgan Chase has grown EPS by 23% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that JPMorgan Chase's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for JPMorgan Chase remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 19% to US$146b. That's progress.

Story continues

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for JPMorgan Chase's future EPS 100% free.

Are JPMorgan Chase Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$502b company like JPMorgan Chase. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$2.0b. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.4% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Should You Add JPMorgan Chase To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into JPMorgan Chase's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for JPMorgan Chase (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

Although JPMorgan Chase certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.