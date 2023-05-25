Here's Why We Think Kamdar Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:KAMDAR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Kamdar Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:KAMDAR). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Kamdar Group (M) Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Kamdar Group (M) Berhad's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is awe-striking that Kamdar Group (M) Berhad's EPS went from RM0.0028 to RM0.03 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Kamdar Group (M) Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from -6.2% to -1.6% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Kamdar Group (M) Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM36m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Kamdar Group (M) Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that Kamdar Group (M) Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 92% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. Of course, Kamdar Group (M) Berhad is a very small company, with a market cap of only RM36m. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to RM33m. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

Does Kamdar Group (M) Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Kamdar Group (M) Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Kamdar Group (M) Berhad for a spot on your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Kamdar Group (M) Berhad (at least 2 which are potentially serious) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

