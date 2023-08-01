Here's Why We Think Kinovo (LON:KINO) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Kinovo (LON:KINO). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Kinovo Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Kinovo has grown EPS by 27% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Kinovo remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 18% to UK£63m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Kinovo isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£27m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Kinovo Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for Kinovo shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Chief Operating Officer Lee Venables bought UK£10.0k worth of shares at an average price of around UK£0.38. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

It's reassuring that Kinovo insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. To be specific, the CEO is paid modestly when compared to company peers of the same size. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Kinovo with market caps under UK£156m is about UK£276k.

The Kinovo CEO received UK£229k in compensation for the year ending March 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Kinovo Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Kinovo's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. And that's not the only positive either. We have both insider buying and reasonable and remuneration to consider. All in all, this stock is worth the time to delve deeper into the details. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Kinovo , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

