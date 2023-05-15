Here's Why We Think Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Koss Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Koss grew its EPS from US$0.14 to US$0.97, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. To cut to the chase Koss' EBIT margins dropped last year, and so did its revenue. Shareholders will be hoping for a change in fortunes if they're looking for profit growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Koss isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$35m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Koss Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Koss top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But more importantly, Independent Director William Sweasy spent US$140k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of US$7.01. It seems at least one insider has seen potential in the company's future - and they're willing to put money on the line.

It's reassuring that Koss insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. To be specific, the CEO is paid modestly when compared to company peers of the same size. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Koss with market caps under US$200m is about US$766k.

The Koss CEO received US$417k in compensation for the year ending June 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Koss Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Koss' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The company can also boast of insider buying, and reasonable remuneration for the CEO. It could be that Koss is at an inflection point, given the EPS growth. If so, then its potential for further gains probably merit a spot on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Koss.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

