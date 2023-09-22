Here's Why We Think Kronologi Asia Berhad (KLSE:KRONO) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Kronologi Asia Berhad (KLSE:KRONO), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Kronologi Asia Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Kronologi Asia Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Kronologi Asia Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. It's good to see that Kronologi Asia Berhad's EPS has grown from RM0.025 to RM0.028 over twelve months. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 12% gain.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Kronologi Asia Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 14% to RM336m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Kronologi Asia Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM373m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Kronologi Asia Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Kronologi Asia Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. To be specific, they have RM77m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 21% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations under RM936m, like Kronologi Asia Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM520k.

The Kronologi Asia Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM48k in the year to January 2023. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Kronologi Asia Berhad To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Kronologi Asia Berhad is that it is growing profits. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Kronologi Asia Berhad, but the fun does not stop there. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Kronologi Asia Berhad that we have uncovered.

