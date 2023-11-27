Here's Why We Think KYM Holdings Bhd (KLSE:KYM) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like KYM Holdings Bhd (KLSE:KYM). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is KYM Holdings Bhd Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, KYM Holdings Bhd has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. KYM Holdings Bhd's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from RM0.076 to RM0.084. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 11% gain.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While KYM Holdings Bhd's EBIT margins are down, it's not all bad news as revenues are at least stable. That doesn't inspire a great deal of confidence.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since KYM Holdings Bhd is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM76m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are KYM Holdings Bhd Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in KYM Holdings Bhd will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 45% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. Although, with KYM Holdings Bhd being valued at RM76m, this is a small company we're talking about. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to RM35m. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations under RM936m, like KYM Holdings Bhd, the median CEO pay is around RM493k.

The CEO of KYM Holdings Bhd was paid just RM148k in total compensation for the year ending January 2023. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add KYM Holdings Bhd To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, KYM Holdings Bhd is a growing business, which is encouraging. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for KYM Holdings Bhd, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for KYM Holdings Bhd (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

