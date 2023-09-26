Here's Why We Think Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Lamb Weston Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Lamb Weston Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Lamb Weston Holdings' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 40%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Lamb Weston Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 11% to 16%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Lamb Weston Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Lamb Weston Holdings, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. With a whopping US$56m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Should You Add Lamb Weston Holdings To Your Watchlist?

Lamb Weston Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Lamb Weston Holdings very closely. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Lamb Weston Holdings (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

