Here's Why We Think Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Major Drilling Group International with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Major Drilling Group International Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Major Drilling Group International has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Major Drilling Group International's EPS shot from CA$0.41 to CA$0.92, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 126% year-on-year growth like that. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Major Drilling Group International shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 7.4% to 14% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Major Drilling Group International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Any way you look at it Major Drilling Group International shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out CA$301k to buy stock, over the last year. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by company insider Kelly Johnson for CA$79k worth of shares, at about CA$7.87 per share.

Recent insider purchases of Major Drilling Group International stock is not the only way management has kept the interests of the general public shareholders in mind. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Major Drilling Group International, with market caps between CA$269m and CA$1.1b, is around CA$1.9m.

Major Drilling Group International's CEO took home a total compensation package worth CA$1.2m in the year leading up to April 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Major Drilling Group International Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Major Drilling Group International's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The company can also boast of insider buying, and reasonable remuneration for the CEO. The strong EPS growth suggests Major Drilling Group International may be at an inflection point. If so, then its potential for further gains probably merit a spot on your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Major Drilling Group International , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

