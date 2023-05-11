Here's Why We Think MasterCraft Boat Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in MasterCraft Boat Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings' Improving Profits

MasterCraft Boat Holdings has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. It's good to see that MasterCraft Boat Holdings' EPS has grown from US$3.62 to US$4.05 over twelve months. This amounts to a 12% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for MasterCraft Boat Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 23% to US$759m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for MasterCraft Boat Holdings.

Are MasterCraft Boat Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own MasterCraft Boat Holdings shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$13m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 2.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add MasterCraft Boat Holdings To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of MasterCraft Boat Holdings is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with MasterCraft Boat Holdings (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Although MasterCraft Boat Holdings certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

