Here's Why We Think Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

See our latest analysis for Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Medexus Pharmaceuticals' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 59%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Medexus Pharmaceuticals is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 17.6 percentage points to 11%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Medexus Pharmaceuticals' forecast profits?

Story continues

Are Medexus Pharmaceuticals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Despite some Medexus Pharmaceuticals insiders disposing of some shares, we note that there was US$236k more in buying interest among those who know the company best Although some people may hesitate due to the share sales, the fact that insiders bought more than they sold, is a positive thing to note. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Stephen Nelson, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying CA$131k for shares at about CA$1.40 each.

Is Medexus Pharmaceuticals Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Medexus Pharmaceuticals' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If this these factors intrigue you, then an addition of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to your watchlist won't go amiss. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Medexus Pharmaceuticals, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.