Here's Why We Think Memiontec Holdings (Catalist:TWL) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Memiontec Holdings (Catalist:TWL). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Memiontec Holdings Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Memiontec Holdings' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 44%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Memiontec Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 56% to S$54m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Memiontec Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$142m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Memiontec Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Memiontec Holdings insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 85% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about S$120m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Does Memiontec Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Memiontec Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Memiontec Holdings is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Memiontec Holdings.

