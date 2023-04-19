Here's Why We Think Menang Corporation (M) Berhad (KLSE:MENANG) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Menang Corporation (M) Berhad (KLSE:MENANG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Menang Corporation (M) Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Menang Corporation (M) Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's EPS soared from RM0.019 to RM0.028, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 45%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's EBIT margins are down, it's not all bad news as revenues are at least stable. That doesn't inspire a great deal of confidence.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Menang Corporation (M) Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM341m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Menang Corporation (M) Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in Menang Corporation (M) Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. In fact, they own 45% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM154m invested in the business, at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Menang Corporation (M) Berhad with market caps under RM886m is about RM481k.

The Menang Corporation (M) Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM41k in the year to June 2022. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Menang Corporation (M) Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Menang Corporation (M) Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Menang Corporation (M) Berhad look rather interesting indeed. Still, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Menang Corporation (M) Berhad (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored).

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

