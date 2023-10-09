Here's Why We Think Menang Corporation (M) Berhad (KLSE:MENANG) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Menang Corporation (M) Berhad (KLSE:MENANG). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Menang Corporation (M) Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's EPS shot up from RM0.025 to RM0.034; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 34%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Menang Corporation (M) Berhad reported flat revenue and EBIT margins over the last year. That's not bad, but it doesn't point to ongoing future growth, either.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Menang Corporation (M) Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM373m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Menang Corporation (M) Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Menang Corporation (M) Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Actually, with 39% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at RM144m at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Menang Corporation (M) Berhad with market caps under RM946m is about RM523k.

The Menang Corporation (M) Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM41k in the year to June 2022. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Menang Corporation (M) Berhad To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Menang Corporation (M) Berhad look rather interesting indeed. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Menang Corporation (M) Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

