Here's Why We Think Metrod Holdings Berhad (KLSE:METROD) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Metrod Holdings Berhad (KLSE:METROD). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Metrod Holdings Berhad's Improving Profits

In the last three years Metrod Holdings Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. It's good to see that Metrod Holdings Berhad's EPS has grown from RM0.12 to RM0.15 over twelve months. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 22% gain.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While Metrod Holdings Berhad may have maintained EBIT margins over the last year, revenue has fallen. This does not bode too well for short term growth prospects and so understanding the reasons for these results is of great importance.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Metrod Holdings Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM152m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Metrod Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Metrod Holdings Berhad with market caps under RM955m is about RM496k.

The Metrod Holdings Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM4.0k in the year to December 2022. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Metrod Holdings Berhad To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Metrod Holdings Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. To add to this, the modest CEO compensation should tell investors that the directors have an active interest in delivering the best for shareholders. So all in all Metrod Holdings Berhad is worthy at least considering for your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Metrod Holdings Berhad (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

