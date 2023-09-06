Here's Why We Think Mewah International (SGX:MV4) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Mewah International (SGX:MV4). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Mewah International Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. To the delight of shareholders, Mewah International has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 44%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It was a year of stability for Mewah International as both revenue and EBIT margins remained have been flat over the past year. That's not bad, but it doesn't point to ongoing future growth, either.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Mewah International is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$405m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Mewah International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Mewah International insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. With a whopping US$78m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. At 19% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Is Mewah International Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Mewah International's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Mewah International for a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Mewah International that you should be aware of.

