Here's Why We Think Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Mid Penn Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, Mid Penn Bancorp has grown EPS by 6.7% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Mid Penn Bancorp's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for Mid Penn Bancorp remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 16% to US$169m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Mid Penn Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The real kicker here is that Mid Penn Bancorp insiders spent a staggering US$1.0m on acquiring shares in just one year, without single share being sold in the meantime. Buying like that is a fantastic look for the company and should rouse the market in anticipation for the future. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Matthew DeSoto who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$101k, paying US$19.46 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Mid Penn Bancorp bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have US$22m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 6.4% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because Mid Penn Bancorp's CEO, Rory Ritrievi, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. For companies with market capitalisations between US$200m and US$800m, like Mid Penn Bancorp, the median CEO pay is around US$2.5m.

Mid Penn Bancorp offered total compensation worth US$1.3m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Mid Penn Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Mid Penn Bancorp is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Mid Penn Bancorp you should be aware of.

